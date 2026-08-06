Teamsters sue California DMV over driverless truck rules

Teamsters California announced that it is suing the state Department of Motor Vehicles over new regulations allowing companies to seek permits to test and deploy driverless heavy-duty trucks.

Filed Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges the DMV failed to conduct a legally required economic review and did not give the public enough information about the rules' potential effects on jobs and safety.

Those regulations apply to autonomous commercial vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

According to Teamsters California, the rules should have undergone a more extensive review because their economic impact could exceed $50 million during the first year.

"Such a critical decision with life-and-death consequences must involve public input and transparency," said Peter Finn, co-chair of Teamsters California, in a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Union officials allege the DMV estimated the impact at about $5.8 million by focusing largely on companies' data-reporting costs while overlooking expenses tied to vehicles, facilities, testing and staffing.

Job losses among truck drivers and businesses that depend on the trucking industry were also not adequately considered, the lawsuit argues.

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA) pushed back on the lawsuit Friday, calling it a "last-ditch attempt" to undermine the DMV's regulatory authority.

"Regulators spent several years soliciting feedback from all stakeholders, including labor organizations, industry, and workers, before moving forward to develop commonsense policy that ensures the safe deployment of autonomous trucks in the state," AVIA CEO Jeff Farrah said in a statement.

In its filing, Teamsters California asks a judge to invalidate the regulations and block the DMV from enforcing them.

The DMV declined to address the allegations, saying in a statement to CBS News Sacramento that it could not comment on pending and active litigation.