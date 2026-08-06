California joins coalition challenging Idaho transgender bathroom law

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in supporting a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's law that bars transgender students from using school restrooms and other sex-separated facilities that align with their gender identity.

The coalition filed an amicus brief urging a federal judge in Idaho to block enforcement of the law while the lawsuit moves forward, arguing that the measure is unconstitutional and undermines the rights and safety of transgender students.

Idaho's House Bill 264 prohibits transgender people from using restrooms and other sex-separated facilities consistent with their gender identity in certain public educational settings, including universities and community colleges.

In the brief, Bonta and the coalition argue that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution by stigmatizing transgender students and denying them access to common school facilities based on their gender identity. The brief also argues that inclusive policies, such as those in California, provide important benefits without compromising the privacy or safety of other students.

"Idaho's law is an unconstitutional threat to the safety and privacy of transgender and gender-conforming students," Bonta said in a statement. "No one should feel uncomfortable or be afraid to use a public restroom because of their gender identity."

The lawsuit was filed in July 2025 by two transgender college students, who contend that Idaho's law violates their rights under the Fourteenth Amendment as well as federal civil rights protections. The students are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the law while their case proceeds.

California has required all public schools since 2014 to allow students to use single-sex facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

Assemblymember Chris Ward, chair of California's Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, praised Bonta's decision to join the legal challenge.

"Attorney General Bonta [is] standing up against this harmful law and reaffirming that every student deserves dignity, equal protection, and a safe learning environment," Ward said. "As LGBTQ+ youth face growing attacks across the country, California will continue to defend their right to learn, thrive, and be their authentic selves."

Not everyone supports the move. Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council, said California should respect the laws enacted by other states and argued that Idaho has the authority to set its own policies regarding sex-separated facilities.

The legal challenge comes as several states have adopted laws restricting transgender people's access to bathrooms and other facilities based on gender identity. Idaho's restrictions apply to public educational institutions, while other states, including Utah, Florida and Kansas, have enacted similar measures.

"This is being framed as a civil rights case, but it is really a philosophical argument about what it means to be a human being. The real question is simple: are human beings male and female? Is it determined by biology, or are there an unlimited number of genders that's determined by a person's feelings?" Burt said. "Idaho voters have already decided through their legislature they have a right to make this decision for themselves. That's not bigotry. That's just basic human instinct."

Back in May, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed off on a proposal that allows the state to bring criminal charges against any person who knowingly and willfully enters a bathroom designated for the opposite sex. Utah, Florida and Kansas have also passed similar laws.

The coalition joining California includes the attorneys general of Washington, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.