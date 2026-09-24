California bill promoting organized sports in state prisons awaits Newsom's decision

A California bill that would expand organized sports programs in state prisons is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after receiving unanimous support from lawmakers.

Assembly Bill 2204, known as the Second Chance Sports Act, would require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to develop a statewide policy for organized sports in state prisons.

The legislation passed the Senate 39-0, with one senator not voting, and the Assembly later voted 79-0 to concur with Senate amendments.

The bill was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), with Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) listed as a coauthor.

Gabriel said he was inspired by existing sports programs inside California prisons, including the San Quentin Giants baseball program.

"It just became clear to me that this was something that could be tremendously powerful, both for rehabilitation and for public safety," Gabriel said.

What the bill would do

Under AB 2204, the CDCR would be required to formalize a policy on organized sports programming by Jan. 1, 2028.

The policy would be developed in consultation with researchers, sports and rehabilitation experts, criminal justice organizations, athletic organizations, correctional staff and organizations representing incarcerated people and their families.

The legislation would establish the Second Chance Sports Fund within the state Treasury.

The bill would remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2036.

Supporters say organized sports can provide structure, teamwork, accountability and opportunities for people in prison to develop skills that can help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

"Many of the things that people look for in gangs, they get out of sports," said Jacob Brevard, chief of programs for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. "The camaraderie, the family atmosphere, the feeling of belonging to something."

Brevard said sports also helped him learn to interact with people from different cultures and handle "heated situations without losing my cool."

San Quentin Giants inspire legislation

The San Quentin Giants have become one example of how organized sports can operate inside a California prison.

The baseball program has received support from the San Francisco Giants and allows incarcerated participants to play against one another as well as outside teams and organizations.

Gabriel said learning about the program convinced him that similar opportunities could be expanded to other correctional facilities.

"I was just really moved by what I read," Gabriel said.

He said sports can teach discipline and give participants a sense of responsibility to their teammates.

"I think for anybody who has had any exposure to sports, participated in sports, been a coach, been an athlete, sports teaches you discipline," Gabriel said. "It teaches you the opportunity to work with teammates and have people that you're accountable to and that can rely on you."

Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto legislation that reached his desk this session.

Gabriel said he has spoken with Newsom about the bill but has not received a definitive answer about whether the governor plans to sign it.