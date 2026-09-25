California bear attack seriously injures couple, kills dog that stepped in to help

A Northern California couple is recovering from serious injuries after what they say was a bear attack outside their Trinity County home that also killed their French bulldog.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed it is investigating the Sept. 19 incident but declined to discuss specifics while the investigation remains active.

According to a GoFundMe for the couple, Jeff was attacked outside the home before their dog, Cassie, got between him and the bear. Mallory was then injured when she ran outside to help.

Both people suffered serious injuries. Cassie was also badly hurt and died two days later.

Photo of the couple and their dog, Cassie. GoFundMe

"Cassie was a deeply loved member of their family," the fundraiser reads, adding that she "courageously put herself between him and a bear."

CDFW spokesperson Peter Tira said the agency is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Bear attacks on people are rare in California. Black bears are the only bear species currently living in the state, with CDFW estimating a population of about 60,000.

Trinity County is a mountainous part of far Northern California west of Redding. It's about 200 miles by road from Sacramento and 260 miles from San Francisco.