California law aiming to protect immigration support services faces push back at state capitol

State lawmakers, a coalition of advocacy groups and protesters rallied at the California State Capitol, calling out Democratic lawmakers and the governor for what they claim to be an attack on the First Amendment and journalists' rights to free speech.

It came after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2624, known officially as the Safe at Work Act. That new law aims to protect immigration support services providers from harassment.

Opponents have dubbed it the Stop Nick Shirley Act, arguing that independent journalists and content creators like Shirley would be prevented from investigating these organizations.

Republican senators Tony Strickland and Shannon Grove joined Shirley and others in arguing that the legislation keeps journalists from being able to uncover the corruption taking place in states like California.

"They need to realize and read the bill," Shirley said. "This literally is a violation of the First Amendment."

Shirley, a political content creator and independent journalist, said he's willing to be the first to test the newly signed AB 2624.

"You guys are about to see," Shirley said. "There should be some announcements coming out soon."

But the new law's provisions don't discuss Shirley or investigative journalism. Supporters of AB 2624 say it is aimed at providing protections for organizations offering immigration services.

The law hides their home addresses from public records and makes it illegal to post their personal information online. It also creates a state address confidentiality program, which offers a substitute mailing address, for people who provide legal services to immigrants and face violence because of that work.

Democratic Assemblymember Mia Bonta is the author of the bill and shortly after Wednesday's events, she posted to her Instagram account with a caption saying she welcomes protest and "press holding this state accountable," but she doesn't welcome "violence against people whose only guilt is trying to serve their neighbors."

"For the first two months after I introduced this bill, it was an uncontroversial expansion of an almost 30-year-old program that has helped many people feel safer," Bonta said. "Then a misinformation machine decided to make this bill, my office and other legislators in California's immigrant communities their target."

Bonta went on to say that lies and outrage are shaping a false narrative around this legislation.

"This was never about investigative journalism," Bonta said. "It was never about preventing people from finding fraud in our system. It's about the caseworkers, our legal aid attorneys and volunteers who show up every day for our immigrant neighbors every single day, and refusing to let anyone scare them out of doing their work. So to those who have been riled up by the rhetoric surrounding this bill, I am sorry you were sold a story that isn't true."

Strickland said that the GOP plans to challenge this measure and he confirmed they have already sought counsel from the Pacific Justice Institute, which will be filing a lawsuit.