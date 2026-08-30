California adoptees push for bill that would allow them to access birth certificates

California adoptees are pushing for a bill that would give them access to their birth certificates, which are currently sealed by the state when adoption is finalized.

"I was born in Fort Bragg, California, and was given another name," said Paul Kimball.

Kimball, 63, is on a mission to see his own birth certificate in his lifetime.

"This is something that states that I am a true full human being, and at 63, I still don't want the state to have that control over something that's mine," he said.

For nearly 100 years, California has sealed adoptee birth certificates in an effort to protect the identity of birth mothers.

Kimball was adopted at 1. He described his upbringing in his adopted family as fantastic. Still, seeing his birth certificate would give him a sense of completion.

"It's almost this biological pull and holding that piece of paper in my hand would just mean the world to me," Kimball said.

Kimball testified along with others supporting a proposed law that would allow California adoptees access to their birth certificates.

Despite no formal opposition, state Democratic Sen. Caroline Menjivar expressed concern for birth mothers who were not voicing opposition.

"It would be very difficult to come here and say I'm against this bill because I gave up someone at adoption," Menjivar said. "We're not going to hear that side of the story for this bill."

Supporters said DNA testing, now available through Ancestry.com and 23andMe, allows adoptees to find biological relatives without seeking vital records. A point Kimball said lawmakers should consider.

For now, this legislation is not getting Kimball any closer to his own birth certificate. Legislative leaders are not calling it to the full floor for a vote.

"It would mean a sense of wholeness of who I am," Kimball said.

Kimball said he is hoping that this bill will be sponsored by another lawmaker to take it over the finish line in the next legislative session, to help adoptees like him find that closure.