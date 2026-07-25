Pollock Pines monument honors first responders who battled Caldor Fire

Dozens of Pollock Pines residents gathered Saturday for the unveiling of a new monument honoring the first responders who battled the Caldor Fire.

"The story is right there," Caldor Fire evacuee Randall Hager said. "The story of all the heroics is right there."

The Caldor Fire sparked five years ago this August, eventually burning nearly 222,000 acres across three counties. More than 4,200 personnel were assigned to the fire at its peak.

For many who lived through it, the memories remain vivid.

"We had an escort of a couple of the sheriff's people, but they stayed behind and they checked and made our community safe," Hager said. "They fed our cats, they patrolled the property to make sure there was no looting. They basically took care of us in absence."

The new monument was unveiled outside Fire Station 17 in Pollock Pines.

"It's just so devastating. This memorial means a lot. It brings tears to the eyes," Caldor Fire evacuee Billie Feuerhelm said. "What this means to have for our community in appreciation for all those that fought the fire, all the first responders."

Four bronze panels depict scenes from the fire, which burned for 69 days.

"It tells a story about the place that we live, the place that we fought for, the fire department fought for and won, and as a reminder to travelers about the fragility of the environment that we're in," artist Darby Patterson said.

Residents who fled the flames gathered around the monument Saturday, sharing memories and gratitude for those who helped protect their community.

"I just can't even imagine the hours. They risked their lives to save our homes and our lives and our animals' lives," Feuerhelm said.

"This had a purpose and also fulfilled, for me, a desire that I had to say thank you," Patterson added. "You can't say thank you enough to all the people that fought this fire."

Hager said the monument also gives future visitors a way to understand what the community endured.

"We all have our memories. They will fade over time," Hager said. "This is a way for people to know and to understand what it's like to go through a community emergency."

Patterson said she hopes a sign can eventually be added along Pony Express Trail, encouraging people passing through Pollock Pines to stop and visit the monument.