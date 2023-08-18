Cal OES prepares to send resources as SoCal braces for Hurricane Hilary

Cal OES prepares to send resources as SoCal braces for Hurricane Hilary

SACRAMENTO -- State and local officials are preparing for Hurricane Hilary to make its way closer to Southern California.

Crews at beaches between San Diego and Los Angeles are already bracing for impact, creating berms on shore in anticipation of the high surf expected.

In Sacramento, California's Office of Emergency Services is working closely with Southern California agencies to determine what resources to deploy and where. But before they can do that, they're tracking the storm and waiting to see where it lands.

"Throughout the next few days and over the weekend, we will adjust our response accordingly," said spokesman for Cal OES Chris Dargan.

Local emergencies are the first line of defense, but in case the weather takes a turn for the worst, Cal OES says they're prepared to send personnel for search and rescue, swift water rescue teams, fire engines, bulldozers, and tractors.

"We're not sure what is going to happen," Dargan said. We're just taking proactive steps to be prepared."

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard is bolstering resources and says they are ready to respond by sea and air.

Debris flow from burn scars are a concern, so along with ocean rescues, they will be keeping a close eye on inland waterways and channels.

"During a time like this, our search and rescue capabilities will degrade as the storm worsens," US Coast Guard Spokesperson Edward Wargo said.

Although hurricanes are not the norm for California, lessons were learned following a wet winter that brought several atmospheric rivers to our region.

"That can be transferred to other types of events, like potentially a hurricane making landfall in California."