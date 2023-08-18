Hurricane Hilary: How will it affect California?

All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary and its possible impacts on Southern California this weekend.

The storm has become a major hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, with max winds reaching 120 mph as of Thursday.

This makes the storm Category 3 hurricane – but it's also strengthening as it makes its way toward the north from along the coast of Mexico. It likely strengthen to a Category 4 at its peak.

Hurricane Hilary at its forecasted full strength on Saturday.

It will lose steam as it approaches cooler water, though.

Later Saturday and Sunday, the storm could still be a Category 2 hurricane south of San Diego. It will quickly lose its tropical characteristics as it moves north.

This will expand the wind field – making it more of a rain event than a wind event.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to fall down to a Category 2 as it nears San Diego.

Watches and warnings are already in place across parts of Baja California. Heading into Friday, expect those watches to extend all the way up the coastline.

The full track of the storm, but remember that it doesn't tell the whole picture.

Come Sunday and Monday, Flood Watches will be in place for most of Southern California and even up past Las Vegas and all the way east near Phoenix.

There hasn't been a landfalling tropical system to hit Southern California since 1939.

The flash flood outlook on Sunday and Monday.

By Monday, the rain is expected to track to the north a little more.

The rain band from the storm is expected to stay south of the Sacramento Valley.

For now, the rain band looks like it will mostly miss the Sacramento Valley. Still, down south, rain totals are expected to be significant – with 2-4" expected in the Los Angeles area and 4-8" more inland of San Diego.