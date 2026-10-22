Cal Fire says wildfire risk remains despite recent rainfall in foothills

Rain across the foothills is bringing some relief to residents as October comes to a close — but Cal Fire officials warn that the wildfire risk has not been reduced by the recent weather changes.

"Don't fall for it. We're still a long ways out from being able to burn safely once we get more rain," said Nick Salas, a Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit battalion chief.

While cooler temperatures and shorter days may make it feel like wildfire season is winding down, California's fire danger can persist well into the fall and early winter.

Salas said the recent rainfall did little to provide meaningful moisture to the vegetation that can fuel wildfires.

"It's just a dusting. It kind of washed off the dust off the fuels that we have here locally, and it really is going to take some time for that to get back into our fuels," Salas said.

The wet weather was welcomed Thursday by Auburn residents, who said the rain is a promising sign after a long and intense fire season.

"I'm very pleased that the rain has come," Auburn resident Gloria Dyer said.

"Love it! Wish more would come. We need it," resident David Keller added.

Keller, who has lived in Auburn for more than 22 years, said he knows the danger isn't over just because rain has arrived.

"We got to go quite a ways," he said.

For Dyer, wildfire preparedness is personal. She lost her home in the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and says the experience changed how she approaches the threat of losing everything. She said she understands the importance of being prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

"Now I just know to have a go bag ready and know that I can replace things, you know, not take it so seriously like my life's over. You can always begin again," she said.

Officials say more sustained rainfall will be needed before conditions improve enough to significantly reduce wildfire concerns.

"It's been a very intense fire season with some of the fires we're seeing, but we're still a ways out," Salas said.

For now, the rain is a welcome change across the foothills, but officials urge residents to remain vigilant, stay prepared and avoid assuming wildfire season is over.