Cal Fire, Sacramento-area fire agencies warn of zero tolerance, increased fines for illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th

With Fourth of July celebrations only a week away, state and local fire officials in Sacramento along with law enforcement pledged increased enforcement against illegal fireworks.

Cal Fire, along with local Sacramento‑area fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and Shriners Children's Hospital, held a press conference Thursday to emphasise their commitment to enforcing strict fireworks restrictions.

Wildfires, always a concern in California during the summer months, are just one reason Cal Fire and its partner agencies said they will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy for illegal fireworks. According to State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, fireworks have already significantly impacted Northern Californian communities this year.

"So far this year alone, in our jurisdiction, we have already responded to over a dozen wildfires sparked by fireworks," said State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. "That is over a dozen preventable fires that put people, communities, as well as first responders at risk," Berlant added.

Officials said wildfire risk isn't the only concern.

"Every year, we see firsthand the life-changing burn injuries caused by fireworks," said Dr. Soman Sen, assistant chief of burns at Shriners Children's Northern California.

Sen added that even sparklers can pose a risk to children, which burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can set clothes on fire with stray sparks.

"We always urge families to keep children away from any type of fireworks and ensure that only responsible adults are using legal fireworks -- even then, exercising caution to prevent harm," she added.

Cal Fire explained that there would be harsh consequences for buying fireworks not approved by the State Fire Marshal and sold without a "Safe and Sane" seal. Possessing or using these prohibited fireworks or using any type of fireworks in communities where they are completely banned can result in fines of up to $50,000 and up to one year in jail.

The city of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County also recently increased the fines for people using illegal fireworks.

Agencies urged anyone hoping to celebrate with sparks this weekend to attend a licensed public fireworks display conducted by trained and licensed pyrotechnic operators.