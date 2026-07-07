Bystanders help rescue man from fire that burned 2 Antelope homes

A fast-moving fire burned two homes along Hidden Meadow Way in the community of Antelope on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District (Metro Fire) says crews arrived at the scene around noon before elevating the call to a two-alarm fire and sending roughly 50 firefighters rushing to the scene to put out the flames and mop up the mess.

It's a fire that neighbors say could have been a lot worse. Before fire crews could arrive at the scene, bystanders told CBS News Sacramento that they jumped in to help a young man who was sleeping inside one of those homes before it was engulfed in flames.

"Immediately we said, 'let's go, let's go.' We ran across the street," Cortland Johnson said.

Johnson owns Nexus Tree Solutions and says his crew was working in a nearby yard when a tree climber saw the flames break out.

"I didn't know if anyone was inside, so I felt like we needed to find out. I grabbed a rock and threw it through the front window, cleared a path to squeeze through there," Johnson said.

Aiden Coons told CBS News Sacramento he then ran into the home to make sure no one was in danger.

"The whole roof was on fire. There was a young man. He was standing at the top of the stairwell. I ran up and grabbed him and we came down," Coons said.

Coons helped get the young man to safety and he says they both escaped without any serious burns, only scrapes and bruises.

"When the roof collapsed in on me, it was just red. The roof was on fire when it came in on me," Coons said.

Had a few more minutes gone by, it is likely he could have been trapped inside.

"Before firefighters arrived, a neighbor's quick actions helped an adolescent safely escape the home before the fire rapidly intensified. Fire crews immediately deployed multiple hose lines and conducted a primary search to ensure no occupants remained inside either structure," said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department in a statement.

Those who stopped to help say they are just happy no one was hurt.

"We trim trees every day. You never know what you are gonna encounter. I'm just glad everyone is safe and we were able to save the young man that was in the house," Johnson said.

Metro Fire says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, though preliminary information shows the fire started outside before moving inside the first home and spreading.