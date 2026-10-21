Bystander rescues woman from burning Modesto home before firefighters arrive

A bystander pulled a woman from a burning home in Modesto after finding her in a wheelchair inside the residence, officials said Wednesday.

The Modesto Fire Department said the fire happened at a residence in the area of East Roseburg Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.

Before crews arrived, officials said a passerby stopped his vehicle and attempted to reach the woman inside but was initially unable to enter because of the intense heat.

The bystander told the woman to get down on the floor before crawling into the home beneath the heaviest heat and dragging her to safety, according to the fire department.

Modesto Fire Department

The woman was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, but the nature of her injuries and her condition were not known.

Fire officials also reported downed live power lines in the area while the fire was active.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.