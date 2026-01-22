Bystander killed after Tesla crashes onto light rail tracks in Folsom

A bystander was killed after being struck by a Tesla that crashed at a light rail station in Folsom, officials said.

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) stated that, shortly before 3 p.m., a Tesla struck an ADA access ramp at Iron Point Station in Folsom before flipping over and landing on the tracks along Folsom Boulevard. As a result, SacRT implemented a bus bridge between Sunrise and Historic Folsom stations while crews work to clear the scene and inspect the tracks for damage.

The Folsom Fire Department said the car went off the roadway, struck the station platform, and hit a bystander. That bystander was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in an unknown condition. Further details on the bystander and the driver were not released.

SacRT said light rail service will remain disrupted until the vehicle is removed and track inspections are completed to ensure it is safe to resume normal operations.

No additional information about what led to the crash has been released. The incident remains under investigation.