Top brewers gather in Sacramento for annual Craft Beer Summit

SACRAMENTO - Top brewers from across the state are in Sacramento this week for the annual Craft Beer Summit at the Sacramento Convention Center.

We're getting a look at how the industry is rapidly growing – and the link beer brewing has to Sacramento's past.

During the early pioneer days, Sacramento was known nationwide for gold – both in the hills -- and poured in a glass.

"Sacramento used to be the mecca of the beer world in the United States," said Rodg Little with Oak Park Brewing Company.

Many European immigrants looking for riches – also brought along beer-brewing recipes. And the fertile Central Valley was perfect for growing raw ingredients like barley and hops.

"We have the terrain to do it," said Little.

But over the decades, Sacramento lost its dominance in the beer biz and is now seeing a resurgence with craft brewing.

"It's definitely blown up a lot in the last five years," said Mack Sant with Craftmaster Stainless.

"Since 2007 we started out with a handful of breweries, now we're over 100," said Little.

"There's a lot out there," said Britney Claypool with Oak Park Brewing Company.

That dramatic growth is also bringing much more diversity in the types of beers.

"You have breweries that do German-style beers, you have breweries that focus on IPAs, you have breweries that go across the board," said Little.

Companies like Craftmasters Stainless in Rancho Cordova are profiting from the beer boom by manufacturing equipment needed to produce the product.

"Fermenters, brite tanks, keg washers, yeast brinks, brewing systems, mash tons," said Sant.

The industry is also trying to replicate what's been successful for wineries.

"You probably go out with your friends wine tasting...craft beer is the same thing, no two beers are the same," said Sant.

Brewers are saying the growing competition is forcing them to try new techniques to keep customers coming back.

"You've got to make sure that you're staying relevant, that you are making those community connections so that your brewery is really leading the way," said Britney Claypool with Oak Park Brewing Company.

There are currently more than 1,200 craft brewers in California contributing an estimated $10 billion towards the economy each year.