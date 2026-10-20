Rocklin woman stresses importance of breast cancer screenings as cases rises among younger women

One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. While the disease remains more common among women over 50, diagnoses among younger women are increasing, prompting cancer specialists to encourage earlier conversations about individual risk.

For Rocklin jewelry designer Jessica Pierce, that reality became personal at age 30, when she discovered a lump during a self-exam five years ago and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Feeling isolated at a young age, Pierce turned to social media to connect with others facing similar experiences.

"I started posting on TikTok when I was first diagnosed," Pierce said.

She said she now knows "so many young women diagnosed in their 20s, 30s and 40s" and is "tired of losing my friends so young."

Pierce has since found support through the Young Survival Coalition, an organization focused on young adults affected by breast cancer.

"I go to these conferences for women diagnosed under 40 and there are hundreds of us. It's surreal to look around and see everyone," she said.

At UC Davis Health, cancer specialists are encouraging women to discuss their breast cancer risk with a doctor as early as age 25, even though routine mammograms generally begin at age 40 for women at average risk.

"Now we look at this data from the past few years and the incidence is rising faster for women who are under 50," Radiologist Dr. Shadi Aminololama-Shakeri said.

Aminololama-Shakeri said an early risk assessment can help determine whether someone should begin screening before the standard recommended age.

"We are now recommending women at least at age 25 ask about risk assessment because that's knowledge that's going to help them going forward. They may be able to start screening before age 40," she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer incidence among women under 50 has been rising by about 1.4% annually, roughly twice the rate among women 50 and older.

Asked about possible contributors such as stress, chemicals and alcohol, Aminololama-Shakeri said the causes are likely complex.

"A lot of people are working on this and are interested in that. It is probably some of the things you said (above) and is multi-factorial, with environmental and genetic factors," she said.

She also pointed to lifestyle changes women can consider, including limiting alcohol consumption.

"Staying away from alcohol completely is one of those things," she said.

Pierce has stopped drinking alcohol and has turned her experience into an effort to support other breast cancer survivors. She runs Sacramento Flatties, a website and Facebook group for survivors, and organizes events for younger women navigating treatment and recovery.

"I think it makes a huge difference having people younger relate with and I was diagnosed at 30, with surgery 31, it is a big life difference when young," Pierce said.

Beyond the emotional toll, Pierce said treatment can be expensive, adding to the challenges younger patients face while navigating a diagnosis.

She wants women facing breast cancer to know they are not alone and hopes more funding will be directed toward understanding why diagnoses among younger women are increasing.

"Far too many are being diagnosed. We're all aware, now what are we doing about it?" Pierce said.

Pierce encourages survivors to seek out support groups that connect them with others who understand what they are experiencing. Organizations such as Albie Aware and the National Breast Cancer Foundation also offer resources for people affected by breast cancer.

While Pierce emphasizes the importance of early detection and access to treatment, she said she also wants to see more research into why younger women are developing the disease.

She is particularly concerned about aggressive cancers and stage 4 diagnoses, which she said can affect younger patients, and hopes to see more funding dedicated to those cases.