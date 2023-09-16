Watch CBS News
Body found at Pacifica State Beach Friday evening

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PACIFICA -- A body was found about 5 p.m. Friday at the north end of Pacifica State Beach, locally known as Linda Mar Beach, Pacifica police said.

The body was recovered from the shoreline with the assistance of a helicopter from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, police said.

Linda Mar Beach
The north end of Pacifica State Beach seen from Highway 1. Google Street View

The death is under investigation by the Pacifica Police Department and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

Crime tips may also be submitted online to http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp

Henry-1 assists outside agency with a body recovery and finds a second body while enroute. Read story below: Yesterday (9/15/23) at around 6 PM, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, Henry-One, received a request from the San Mateo North County Fire Authority and the Pacifica Police Department to assist in the recovery of a body. The body was in a rugged and rocky area of Aramai Point near the ocean. Fire and police personnel were able to make access to the area by traversing the rocks during low tide. The risk of injury to the fire and police personnel attempting to carry the body out through the wet rocks was high. At 6:15 PM, Henry-One responded to assist with the recovery. While in the area of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin County Communications Center, which provides dispatch services to both law and fire agencies inside Marin County, began dispatching the report of a water rescue at the Golden Gate Bridge. The Henry-One crew learned that a subject had jumped from the bridge and was last seen in the water 4 minutes prior to the dispatch call. Within 30 seconds, the Henry-One crew located the subject in the water. The subject did not appear to be conscious, and the outgoing tide was pulling him out of the bay towards the ocean. Henry-One hovered above the subject and advised a nearby Coast Guard Motor Life Boat via radio that we had found the subject. The Coast Guard Motor Life Boat recovered the subject and they were pronounced deceased. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division is handling the investigation. Henry-One continued towards Pacifica. Upon their arrival in Pacifica, the Henry-One crew landed nearby and configured the helicopter for a 100 foot longline recovery of the body. The Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was flown to the body where it was packaged in a traverse rescue stretcher. The TFO and body were flown to a nearby parking lot where custody of the body was turned over to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office. Video courtesy of the Pacifica Police Department.

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Saturday, September 16, 2023

First published on September 16, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

