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Body found near vehicle along Highway 4 in Calaveras County, CHP says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A body was found alongside a vehicle parked near State Route 4 in Calaveras County on Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP San Andreas said witnesses came across the vehicle parked on the side of the road near State Route 4 and Stallion Way around 6:30 p.m.

The man found near it was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators said they believe the discovery may be connected to a missing person advisory, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The CHP said there are no indications of suspicious circumstances at this time.

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