Body found near vehicle along Highway 4 in Calaveras County, CHP says

A body was found alongside a vehicle parked near State Route 4 in Calaveras County on Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP San Andreas said witnesses came across the vehicle parked on the side of the road near State Route 4 and Stallion Way around 6:30 p.m.

The man found near it was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators said they believe the discovery may be connected to a missing person advisory, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The CHP said there are no indications of suspicious circumstances at this time.