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Fisherman finds man's body near Folsom in Lake Natoma

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Authorities are investigating after a fisherman found a body in Lake Natoma in the Folsom area Thursday afternoon.

A California State Parks spokesperson said the fisherman located a man's body in the water just before 1 p.m., downstream from Black Miners Bar and reported it to authorities.

The Folsom Fire Department said crews responded and recovered the body from the water. Fire officials said it was unclear how long he had been in the water.

State Parks and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office are leading the investigation.

The man has not yet been identified, and State Parks officials said the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

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