Rocklin Unified School District votes to approve policy requiring teachers to notify parents of chil The Rocklin School Board voted to approve a policy requiring staff to notify parents if students request to be identified as a gender other than the child's biological sex or access sex-segregated school programs, bathrooms, or changing facilities. The school board chambers were packed Wednesday, with some showing the emotions of the decision on their faces and some with signs. Some of the board members in favor said this is not a political or religious agenda and that the policy did not break state or federal law. But opponents said it would put teachers, other school employees, and students at risk.