Big rig crashes into utility pole in Sutter County, knocking out power to nearly 1,000 customers

A big rig driver escaped injury after crashing into a utility pole in Sutter County on Tuesday, bringing down live power and fiber optic lines, sparking a small grass fire and knocking out electricity to nearly 1,000 customers.

The crash happened near Pleasant Grove Road at Riego and Baseline roads, near where Sutter County meets the southwestern end of Placer County, the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said.

Investigators said the big rig left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a ditch. The impact brought down a second pole and four sections of power and fiber optic lines, leaving live wires draped over the truck and across the roadway. A transformer was also blown in the crash.

The driver became trapped inside the cab and was extricated by emergency crews. Authorities said the driver was not injured, and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The downed power lines also ignited a small grass fire that burned less than half an acre, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials. Firefighters contained the blaze but had to wait for Pacific Gas and Electric to de-energize the lines before working safely around the truck.

PG&E crews responded to repair the damaged infrastructure. The utility reported the crash left 989 customers without power, but that number had dropped to roughly 67 by around 9:50 p.m.

Officials said Pleasant Grove Road will remain closed overnight while crews replace the damaged poles, remove the truck and repair the downed utility lines. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.