Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.
The collision caused some road closures in the area. At this time, it is unclear how long law enforcement will be on the scene.
