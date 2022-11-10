Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fatal hit-and-run investigated in North Sacramento
Fatal hit-and-run investigated in North Sacramento 00:38

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.

The collision caused some road closures in the area. At this time, it is unclear how long law enforcement will be on the scene.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.