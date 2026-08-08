Sacramento Benson Boone concert postponed hours before showtime

Musician Benson Boone postponed his Sacramento concert just hours before he was set to take the stage at Golden 1 Center, saying his voice was not in shape to perform.

Boone announced the postponement Saturday on Instagram.

"I've been fighting like hell all afternoon to try and make my voice presentable for the show tonight and it's not in a place to do so," Boone wrote.

He said his team was still working out next steps but promised the Sacramento show would be rescheduled.

"I will see you soon," Boone wrote.

Boone performed in San Jose on Friday and is next scheduled for back-to-back shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 10 and 11.

The final currently scheduled date of Boone's "Wanted Man" tour is Sept. 3 in Casper, Wyoming.