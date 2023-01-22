Monterey Park mass shooting: 10 killed, 10 injured after Lunar New Year festival, shooter at large

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the LASD said the shooter is a male.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of LASD during a press conference Sunday morning.

It occurred about an hour after a large Lunar New Year festival in the area had ended that thousands of people attended earlier in the day. By 9 p.m., locals said most of the visitors had cleared out of the area.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population.

The business appears to be a dance studio or club that has been in business since 1990.

"Officers made entry to the location and saw additional victims," said Capt. Meyer. The ten people injured are in various conditions from stable to critical, he said.

One neighbor told KCAL News the gunshots sounded like fireworks, but due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time.

#LASD Homicide Detectives Assisting Monterey Park PD w/ Shooting Death Invst., 100 blk. W. Garvey Ave., Monterey Park - https://t.co/UN1JQiD5dx — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 22, 2023

Of the injured, there were at least ten additional victims who were transported to various hospitals who were listed in various conditions from stable to critical.

In addition, officials have revealed there is a second possible location in Alhambra where the shooter possibly had gone. No one was hurt at the second scene located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue in Alhambra, though police remained on scene and were investigating.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred in Alhambra and we have investigators on scene trying to determine if there is a connection," said Capt. Meyer. "The investigators are working every lead on this case. We are reviewing all surveillance video and following all leads. We are not going to leave anything unturned."

Alhambra's Mayor, Sasha Renée Pérez, shared a statement via Twitter, indicating·

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones - not fearing gun violence," Pérez said.

A motive for the mass shooting remains unknown.

"As far as motive goes, it is too early to know what the motive is," said Capt. Meyer, who added that officials do not have a suspect description as of yet.

The Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park has been canceled for Sunday, officials said.

"Even though the incident did not occur at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, an active investigation is currently underway and the area near and around the festival is affected. As a precaution and for the safety of everyone, the City regrets to announce the cancellation of the second day of the festival, which was scheduled for today, Sunday, January 22," the City of Monterey Park said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department-Homicide Bureau was leading the investigation, in conjunction with multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's-Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or CRIME-STOPPERS at 800-222-8477.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)