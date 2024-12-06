Aunt of 5-year-old shot at Butte County school shares update 2 days after shooting: "It's a miracle"

OROVILLE – Faith over fear in Butte County on Friday, two days after two kindergarteners were wounded in a school shooting in the Northern California community of Palermo. The students are in critical condition after successful surgeries on Friday, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

The students were identified as 6-year-old Roman Mendez, who suffered two gunshot wounds that resulted in internal injuries, and 5-year-old Elias Wolford, who was shot in the stomach and suffered internal injuries, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

The update of their surgeries came on the same day as a community-organized prayer vigil held in Oroville before the city's holiday tree lighting. The vigil was organized by an Oroville resident who saw one of the kindergartener's grandmother's social media posts about the shooting and felt compelled to help.

Photos from the vigil -- prayer and songs for the boys, their families, and the school community. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/i607L7rSLu — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 7, 2024

Dozens gathered in downtown Oroville with candles, prayers, and music on Friday night.

"It really does mean a lot to all of us," said Tawnee Preisner, Wolford's aunt. She spoke to CBS News about her nephew's condition, the family's reaction when they got news of the shooting and what it means to have support.

"He's in really, really rough shape. It's a miracle that he survived. A little 5-year-old gets shot with a nine-millimeter and survived. It's a miracle. He's going to be in for another surgery. When he first arrived at the hospital it was basically just trying to patch him up and he has multiple organs that have been damaged," Preisner said.

Preisner said her brother, who is Wolford's father, has not gone back to work since the shooting to remain by his son's side. She said after the surgery, doctors want to ensure Wolford gets enough sleep to help his body with healing. Thursday, he was awake for a little bit and spoke to his father, she said.

The shooting, which shocked the small community, left their family in disbelief. Preisner, who now lives in Tennessee, grew up in Butte County and said she never imagined that such a tragedy would strike her own family.

"You see things like this on the news, but you never think it will happen to you," she said. "For someone to go into a school with the intention of killing kids. It's just unimaginable. There are no words for it."

Preisner said there was more than a miracle on the day of the school shooting. Her brother learned of his son's injuries after a fellow church member discovered that he was in surgery.

Instead of going to the unification center, the family was able to go straight to the hospital and didn't have to endure the news of their son's injuries through a notification that he was not at the reunification center.

"This has shattered his childhood. He was such a carefree, happy little boy," she said. "This is something he'll never forget. All those other kids, too—it's all very traumatic. And what's even more devastating is that they were targeted because of their religion. That adds a whole other level to it."

The positive messages, prayers, and community support, like the vigil, are felt by Wolford's family.

Preisner emphasized the outpouring of support they've received from across the country. "The prayers and positive support really mean a lot to all of us," she said. "It's been a tough time, especially with the holidays approaching. Christmas has been robbed from him. But there are so many good people out there. That's what we need to focus on."