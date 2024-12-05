Oroville woman organizes community vigil in support of boys hospitalized in school shooting

Oroville woman organizes community vigil in support of boys hospitalized in school shooting

Oroville woman organizes community vigil in support of boys hospitalized in school shooting

BUTTE COUNTY -- A community coming together is the idea behind an event happening ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Oroville Friday night following a school shooting.

The event will be a community vigil for the two kindergarten boys who remain in critical condition at the hospital from Wednesday's school shooting at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville. The suspect is dead after turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Stephanie Bever, an Oroville resident, organized the vigil after reading a Facebook post from one of the boys' grandmothers.

"It's tragic because everybody knows everybody," Bever said.

As a grandmother to 13 herself, Bever says she felt compelled to act, wanting to let the families know they're being prayed for and supported.

"All night I just tossed and turned I thought what could I do that would mean something," Bever said. "We're just very close in this entire community and when something strikes we come together."

The city is now aware of the vigil and is assisting with the event ahead of the tree lighting and churches are sending pastors to lead in prayer.

While a vigil and a festive tree lighting might seem like very different events, Bever sees them as deeply connected. She calls the vigil "a lighting of hope," a moment for the community to unite, offer prayers and support one another.

"We want to be there unified as one, as a community, and just let those families see that they are not alone," Bever said.

Not only is this community offering prayer for these families, but they are also coming together financially.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m., just before the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office is hosting a fundraiser Monday morning.