Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle in I-80 crash near Auburn

AUBURN – A woman has died after she was ejected from her vehicle on Interstate 80 in Auburn late Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said, a little before midnight, officers responded to the westbound side of the freeway.

There, first responders found that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide and concrete post of the Nevada Street bridge near Highway 49 – ejecting the driver. Officers said the vehicle continued for several hundred feet before coming to a stop.

Investigators said that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Her name has not been released.

The CHP is still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and said mechanical failure is not suspected, according to a statement from the CHP. 

Correction: CBS13 reported in a previous version of this story that the woman was hit by a semi-truck. That was wrong. According to the CHP, she was not hit by a semi-truck. The woman died after being ejected from her car.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

