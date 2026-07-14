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Plane spins off runway during rough landing at Auburn airport; no injuries reported

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A small plane made a rough landing at Auburn Municipal Airport late Tuesday morning, police said.

Auburn police said the aircraft was landing around 11:40 a.m. when it began to fishtail on the runway. Two people were aboard: a flight instructor and a trainee. Police said the instructor was flying the plane.

auburn-airport-crash.jpg
Scene where the plane came to a rest. Auburn Police Department

Investigators said the instructor overcorrected, causing the aircraft to spin sideways off the runway.

The plane then flipped over and came to rest upside down.

No injuries were reported.

Auburn Municipal Airport is a public airport located about 3 miles north of the city and serves the surrounding Placer County area.

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