AT&T's renewed push to shut down California landline service faces growing backlash

There's renewed backlash in Northern California over letters AT&T sent to customers in Nevada County saying their home phone lines will be discontinued next year.

AT&T's letters to customers state that the company intends to discontinue home phone service in June 2027. The company has been pursuing eliminating its entire legacy copper landline system across the state to replace it with advanced fiber optic networks.

AT&T tried to end its landline service a few years ago, but the California Public Utilities Commission blocked the move because the company is designated a Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) in California, requiring it to offer basic, essential, and reliable telecommunications service.

Last August, a bill moving through the California Assembly would have allowed AT&T to pursue seeking relief from its COLR status. As of August 29, 2025, Assembly Bill 470 was "in committee, held under submission," meaning a vote on it has been delayed. According to the California Legislature's website, no further action on the bill has been made since.

Now, the company is going to the federal government, seeking the green light to cut the cord for good. The company said it is filing an application with the Federal Communications Commission to discontinue service, although no ruling has been made yet.

Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek says AT&T's letters are wrong.

"Well, at this point, it's not true because it hasn't been regulated that way, but it's a fear," Hoek said. "It's a fear tactic for people, too. I've got a lot of people calling me right now, saying, 'What do we do?' "

Julie Cobden lives in Nevada City and has had her AT&T landline for 53 years. At 80, she considers her home phone as much a part of her life as her home.

"Everybody I've ever known has that number," Cobden said. "I would like to keep my landline."

AT&T issued a statement saying, "We are only upgrading customers in areas where there is reliable connectivity available from AT&T, and we are not discontinuing customers in rural areas without reliable wireless coverage."

If you have a landline and you don't want to see it go, the period to file comments to the FCC runs through July 17.