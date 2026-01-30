Athletics, shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to 7-year, $70 million extension

The Athletics and shortstop Jacob Wilson have agreed to a seven-year extension through 2032, with a team option for 2033, the organization announced on Friday. The extension is worth $70 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Wilson finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2025, which was won by his teammate Nick Kurtz. The duo became the first to finish first and second in the AL award since 1984.

The All-Star shortstop slashed .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs in his rookie season. He was named the starting shortstop for the AL All-Star team.

Wilson becomes one of four young stars under contract ahead of the team's eventual move to Las Vegas. Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker, and Tyler Soderstrom are locked in with the A's long-term. The A's also have Kurtz under contract for another five years.