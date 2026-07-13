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Athletics dismiss pitching coach Scott Emerson amid 9-game skid entering All-Star break

/ AP

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The struggling Athletics on Monday dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson.

The team announced bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

Sunday's 9-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox left the Athletics with a nine-game losing streak entering the All-Star break. The Athletics' 5.21 ERA ranks next to last in the major leagues, ahead of only Colorado's 5.44.

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Athletics Pitching Coach Scott Emerson #14 runs back to the dugout in the top of the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park on June 29, 2026 in West Sacramento. Justine Willard/Athletics/Getty Images

At 41-55, the Athletics are fourth in the AL West.

Emerson joined the Athletics in 2014 as bullpen coach and was promoted to pitching coach in 2017.

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