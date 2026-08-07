Athletics and GM Forst part ways, Feinstein enlisted as interim GM for rest of 2026 season

David Forst won't return as general manager of the Athletics, with the team announcing Friday that the two sides have "mutually agreed to part ways."

Assistant general manager Dan Feinstein will work as interim GM for the remainder of the season as the team begins searching for a permanent replacement.

"David has been an integral part of the A's and our success for nearly three decades," team owner and managing partner John Fisher said in a statement. "His leadership, dedication, and commitment to this team have helped shape our baseball operations department and position us for the future. We are grateful for everything David has done for our organization."

Forst received a new contract last September for this season, coming as the club continued a transition in California's capital region while waiting for a planned relocation to Las Vegas in 2028. The move comes with the Athletics sitting near the bottom of the AL West at 45-70.

Forst had been GM since 2015 and with the organization since 2000.

"It was truly an honor to spend the last 27 years with the A's, especially the last 11 as the GM," Forst said in a statement. "This organization is full of incredibly talented, devoted, and good people, and I am lucky to have worked alongside them for so long."

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