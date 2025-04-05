Watch CBS News
Athletics erase 3 run deficit to beat Rockies 7-4

Jacob Wilson atoned for hitting into a triple play with a two-run double that sent the Athletics on their way to a 7-4 win over the struggling Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Wilson's double in the sixth dropped on the left-field line and gave the Athletics the lead after trailing 3-0. In the second inning, Wilson sent a chopper to Ryan McMahon that the Rockies third baseman turned into a 5-4-3 triple play.

It was the first time the Athletics have hit into a triple play since June 20, 2021, at the New York Yankees. The last time Colorado turned a triple play was Sept. 1, 2015, against Arizona.

Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers both homered to straightaway center as part of a three-run seventh inning that made it 7-3. The team has gone deep in all nine games, which sets the Athletics' mark for the longest streak to open a season.

JP Sears (1-1) settled in after a shaky start. He allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings. Mason Miller earned his third save as he hit 101.7 mph while closing out the ninth.

Sean Bouchard and McMahon homered for the Rockies, who lost their sixth straight. Their 1-7 start is tied with the 2005 club for the worst through the opening eight games.

Germán Márquez (0-1) couldn't find his rhythm as he tied a career high with six walks.

Key moment

Tyler Soderstrom made an incredible stretch at first base to snare Luis Urías' throw for a big out in the seventh inning.

Key stats

Both JJ Bleday and Langeliers walked three times and scored twice.

Up next

Right-hander Chase Dollander will have his contract selected by Colorado on Sunday and make his major league debut. He was a first-round pick in 2023. The Athletics will throw righty Joey Estes (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

