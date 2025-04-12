Athletics beat Mets 3-1 for their second win in West Sacramento

J.T. Ginn allowed one run in five-plus strong innings and the Athletics beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Saturday for their second home win since relocating to West Sacramento.

Ginn (1-0), a former Mets prospect, pitched into the sixth inning and held New York to a run. The 25-year-old made his first start of the season after getting called up Saturday to replace Joey Estes in the rotation.

Ginn allowed onfour hits — including a solo homer by Brandon Nimmo — in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

The Athletics took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, sending eight to the plate against David Peterson (1-1). Tyler Soderstrom knocked in Jacob Wilson, who led off with a double. Soderstrom scored on a fielder's choice groundout by JJ Bleday with the bases loaded and one out.

Jhonny Pereda gave the A's an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh after Nimmo's homer in the sixth cut the lead to 2-1. Mason Miller got three outs for his fourth save.

Peterson allowed two runs in six innings.

Mets center fielder Jose Siri left in the second with a bruised left shin after fouling a ball off his leg. He's considered day-to-day.

Key moment

A's reliever Tyler Ferguson walked Juan Soto to lead off the eighth, but retired the heart of the Mets' lineup – Pete Alonso, Nimmo and Starling Marte – in order to maintain a 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Wilson has a 15-game hitting streak to start the season, the longest in Athletics franchise history to begin a campaign since Stan Javier had a 17-game streak in 1994.

Up next

The teams wrap up a three-game set Sunday. RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 4.74 ERA) takes the mound for the Athletics against his former team. The Mets will counter with RHP Kodai Senga (1-1, 1.80 ERA).