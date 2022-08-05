At least 25 car smash and grabs reported overnight in Davis

DAVIS – Dozens of car owners are cleaning up after a rash of smash and grabs along Davis streets early Friday morning.

Davis police say they're investigating at least 25 different vehicle break-ins that happened during the early morning hours on Aug. 5.

The break-ins happened across multiple parts of Davis, police say. Community members along Sycamore Lane near Safeway say they were one of the places hit by thieves.

Officers say, in each of the incidents, the cars had at least one window broken and most had something stolen from inside.

No description of any possible suspects has been released, but Davis police say they are actively working on developing leads.