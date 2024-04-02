A's leaders to visit to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento Wednesday

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A's leadership is set to visit Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on Wednesday, a day after negotiations for an extension agreement with the City of Oakland were dubbed "far apart" by the team.

The visit, first reported by CBS13's Jake Gadon, is the second time A's leadership has come to Sutter Health Park this year. The last visit back in January was partially caught on camera by CBS13. A welcome message on the scoreboard included leadership names, including A's owner, John Fisher.

New to the visit will be renovations to the stadium's facilities, including locker rooms for the home team, the Sacramento River Cats.

Statement from the A's on their negotiation with the city of Oakland today:⁰⁰“We appreciate Oakland’s engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension” @CBSSacramento — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 2, 2024

"The main update that they're going to have to do: additional lights to the stadium to be in Major League Baseball Player Association regulations. If they don't have it, they won't be able to play there," Gadon explained.

While the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants AAA affiliate, won't confirm the upgrades are part of a bid to bring the A's to Sacramento temporarily, it's likely set to help.

👀 Could we see a similar welcome tomorrow?? @JakeGadon_TV @saratalkssports



This one from January 2024... April 2024 TBD. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/enwtWqXUUq — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 3, 2024

The City of Oakland proposed a 5-year, $97-million deal to stay through 2029 with an out after three years as well as selling the team's stake in The Coliseum. The deal works out to about $19.5 million a year. That number compared to what the team currently pays to lease the stadium is ten times higher, as right now, the A's pay $1.5 million a year.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Monday on the potential move in support of Sacramento, only if Oakland didn't work out.

"It's important for me to express my sincere hope that the A's remain in Oakland. I have been consistent in my support for this from the very beginning. However, I believe that Sacramento has so much to offer and would be a fantastic temporary landing spot for the A's. Our city and region have a rich history in baseball and a deep love for sports. Sacramento would wholeheartedly welcome Major League Baseball, as we have shown with the Sacramento Kings. Second to Oakland, Sacramento is the best choice."

It is not clear what Sacramento's offer to the A's includes, or what it would cost for the A's to play in the capital city ahead of their move to Las Vegas.

Final details and a decision come on a timeline, as MLB season schedules are released in July for the 2025 season.