Man arrested after Elk Grove resident shot by birdshot in Siskiyou County

A Siskiyou County man was arrested after deputies say an Elk Grove resident was shot with birdshot while investigating gunfire near a property in the Mount Shasta Vista area in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified about a gunshot victim at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on Sept. 5. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Baojue Lin of Elk Grove, had injuries to his head, shoulder, face and torso from birdshot.

Lin told deputies he had been cooking breakfast at his father's property around 10:30 a.m. when he heard his dogs barking and then heard gunshots.

When he went outside to investigate, Lin said he was struck by several shotgun pellets. He then drove himself to Fairchild Medical Center for treatment.

Birdshot is ammunition loaded with multiple small pellets, typically used for hunting birds and other small game rather than large targets.

Lin could not identify the shooter but told deputies he believed one of two brothers who lived at a neighboring property on Karina Drive near County Road A-12 was responsible.

Deputies went to the neighboring property and contacted 39-year-old Russell Asher of Montague.

Asher acknowledged firing multiple rounds after Lin's dog ran toward his property line, officials said. Asher also told deputies he fired at Lin because Lin was shooting at him with a handgun.

Deputies searched both properties but said they found no evidence supporting Asher's claim that Lin had fired a handgun at him.

Investigators did find Asher's firearm and spent shotgun rounds that the sheriff's office said struck Lin.

Asher was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and battery causing great bodily harm, officials said. He was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail.