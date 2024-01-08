Arraignment held for mother of suspect accused of killing Oakland Officer Tuan Le

Mother of suspect accused of killing Oakland Officer Tuan Le arraigned on accessory charge Mother of suspect accused of killing Oakland Officer Tuan Le arraigned on accessory charge 00:47

The mother of the man suspected of killing Oakland Officer Tuan Le had an arraignment set for Monday.

Alameda County jail records show law enforcement arrested 48-year-old Felicia Williams on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact on Thursday.

She is the mother of Mark Sanders, who investigators suspect fired the shot that killed Le.

Related: Suspects in Officer Tuan Le murder arraigned in Oakland; DA seeks special circumstances

She was being held without bail, and records showed she had a court date set for 9 a.m. on Monday. But the outcome of her arraignment was not yet known.

Le was killed on Dec. 29 while responding to a burglary at a cannabis business near Oakland's Jack London Square. Five suspects have been arrested so far.

Some of the suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, while others were arrested in connection to the burglary that preceded the deadly shooting.

Also on Monday, Oakland law enforcement held a procession for Le.

"Today, the OPD Family stood united to honor Officer Tuan Le. Together, we pay tribute to a beloved officer and cherished colleague. Let's continue to support one another through these challenging times," said Oakland police on X.