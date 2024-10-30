Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's voting for Kamala Harris in rare endorsement for former California governor

With less than a week before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris has picked up a notable endorsement from a prominent Republican: former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Wednesday, the actor-turned-politician took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his feelings about the election.

"I don't really do endorsements. I'm not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don't trust most politicians," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger said it made him "furious" to hear America being like a talked of like it's a garbage can — rhetoric former President Donald Trump recently used at a rally in Arizona.

"I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger was a constant critic of Trump and his administration and notably didn't endorse his fellow Republican in either 2016 or 2020.

In his endorsement of Harris, Schwarzenegger called out Trump for his incendiary rhetoric.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Considered a moderate Republican, Schwarzenegger has attempted in recent years to steer the California GOP to the political center and has focused his work at USC's Schwarzenegger Institute on redistricting reform.