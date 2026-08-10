Armed suspect barricaded on roof as Sacramento firefighters battle apartment fire

Sacramento firefighters battled an apartment fire Monday night while police work to safely take an armed suspect into custody at the scene, officials said.

The incident began shortly after 7:45 p.m. when Sacramento police officers responded to the 20 block of La Fresa Court to investigate a report of a person with an outstanding warrant, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect, but at some point, police said a fire was ignited at the scene, prompting Sacramento Fire Department crews to respond.

Police said the suspect armed himself with a knife and is on the roof of the building. Officers are working to safely take the suspect into custody.

Sacramento Fire said the presence of the armed person limited firefighters' access to parts of the building. The fire has since been extinguished.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.