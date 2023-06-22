An uptick in head-on crashes in Northern California? Here's what the CHP says.

Are head-on collisions on the rise in Northern California?

WILTON – In fewer than 24 hours, the California Highway Patrol investigated at least two deadly head-on collisions, either near or on Highway 99 this week.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to a wrong-way crash on the 99 in Turlock. The wrong-way driver died in a fiery wreck, while a man and child received treatment at an area hospital.

Just before 9:30 p.m. the same day near Wilton, officers responded to a crossover crash. Investigators believe a 27-year-old man drove westbound on Dillard Road right before the entrance to the highway.

Witnesses say he followed other drivers closely while passing slower cars. When the man crossed into the eastbound lane, a 37-year-old mother with her two-year-old child tried to avoid him, but they collided and both drivers died. At last check, the toddler suffered critical injuries.

The Wilton Fire Department told CBS13 it often sees dangerous driving on rural roads.

"You never like to go to vehicle collisions, especially if it's something that could be preventable," said Capt. Gino Buranzon.

Life in the country tends to be slower, except for the driving, according to residents.

"They hit the passing gear and they don't think about what's coming at them," Billy Riemer said.

Despite the back-to-back head-on collisions, the CHP said there is no indication of an uptick in wrong-way driving or head-on collisions.

According to Officer Mark Leavitt at the CHP's South Sacramento office, data shows wrong-way crashes are so rare that only about one-tenth of 1% of the total number of crashes happen on state highways.

The CHP reports approximately 54% of wrong-way crashes on state highways happened between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additionally, approximately 56% occur between Friday and Sunday, Ofc. Leavitt said.

Most often, he said wrong-way drivers are under the influence, which investigators believe played a role in Tuesday's back-to-back head-on crashes.

So how can you stay safe when facing a wrong-way driver? Ofc. Leavitt warns that sometimes wrong-way drivers may think your fast lane is their slow lane. Drivers will want to use caution around hills and corners because wrong-way drivers do not always use headlights.

Also, people should constantly scan their surroundings, including lanes, to anticipate danger or oncoming cars ahead of them.

"There are no accidents," Riemer said. "There are preventable incidents."