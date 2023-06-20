A wrong-way crash on Highway 99 in Turlock left 1 dead and 2 injured, including a child

A wrong way crash on Highway 99 in Turlock left 1 dead and 1 child injured

TURLOCK -- One person is dead and another man and a child are injured after a wrong-way crash involving two cars in Turlock, said California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Lander Avenue.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found a Tesla on its wheels with major front-end damage, blocking the first and second lanes of the highway. The other car, a white sedan, was on its right side, in the center median, and it had also sustained major front-end and burn damage.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The crash caused the white sedan to catch fire.

The driver of the sedan died from his injuries, and the 37-year-old man and the six-year-old child were sent to the hospital. No other information has been released at this time.

An investigation is underway, and according to officers, alcohol appears to have been a factor.