2 killed, child injured in crash south of Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two drivers were killed and a child suffered critical injuries in a crash south of Elk Grove, authorities said Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. along Dillard Road east of Highway 99.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No other vehicles or people were involved.
