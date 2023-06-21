Watch CBS News
2 killed, child injured in crash south of Elk Grove

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two drivers were killed and a child suffered critical injuries in a crash south of Elk Grove, authorities said Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. along Dillard Road east of Highway 99.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

June 20, 2023

