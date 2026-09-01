Man injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Sacramento, police say

A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after an apparent drive-by shooting near Northgate Boulevard and Patio Avenue in Sacramento, police said.

Sacramento Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was stable at last check.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. Police have not released any suspect description or other information about the shooter.

Roads in the area were briefly closed while officers investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Sacramento police.