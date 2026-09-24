Antioch search underway for missing swimmer after second woman rescued

A woman was rescued and another remained missing Wednesday evening after both became caught in a strong current while swimming near an Antioch restaurant, police said.

Antioch police responded just after 6 p.m. to the water behind Smith's Landing Seafood Grill after reports that two women were in distress.

One police officer entered the water on a personal watercraft and reached one of the women, pulling her to safety, the department said.

A search was then launched for the second swimmer, a 54-year-old woman who had not been found as of Wednesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit joined the search by water and air.

Police said investigators do not suspect foul play. The women had been swimming when they were caught in the current.

Authorities were still working to confirm the missing woman's identity.