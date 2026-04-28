Sacramento County Walgreens struck by vehicle in attempted burglary

An Antelope area Walgreens store had a vehicle crash through its front door in an attempted burglary, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Antelope Road, near Walerga Road, Walgreens location.

It appears the vehicle managed to break the door, but it's unclear if the store was breached.

Scene of the incident early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the vehicle got away before they arrived.

It's unclear if anything was stolen and if the store's operations will be affected by the incident.