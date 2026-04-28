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Sacramento County Walgreens struck by vehicle in attempted burglary

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An Antelope area Walgreens store had a vehicle crash through its front door in an attempted burglary, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Antelope Road, near Walerga Road, Walgreens location.

It appears the vehicle managed to break the door, but it's unclear if the store was breached.

6a-vo-sac-car-into-walg-kmaxffki.jpg
Scene of the incident early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the vehicle got away before they arrived.

It's unclear if anything was stolen and if the store's operations will be affected by the incident.

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