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Sacramento County crash leaves big rig jackknifed, pickup driver arrested

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A pickup truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Walerga Road near Elverta Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol said a big rig and a pickup truck were involved.

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Scene of the crash early Thursday morning.

The big rig jackknifed in the crash, blocking northbound lanes of Walerga Road through the early morning hours.

CHP said the pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

While the big rig had no obvious branding, officers said it was carrying Amazon products.

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