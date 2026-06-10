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Antelope crash on Elverta Road leaves motorcyclist dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A motorcyclist died following an early morning crash in Sacramento County on Wednesday.

The crash was first reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Elverta Road, near Driver Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

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Scene of the crash early Wednesday morning. 

Officials said the motorcyclist was killed in the crash. No other details about the rider have been released.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, CHP said.

Part of Elverta Road in the immediate area was blocked through the early morning hours due to the crash investigation.

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