Antelope crash on Elverta Road leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist died following an early morning crash in Sacramento County on Wednesday.

The crash was first reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Elverta Road, near Driver Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

Scene of the crash early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the motorcyclist was killed in the crash. No other details about the rider have been released.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, CHP said.

Part of Elverta Road in the immediate area was blocked through the early morning hours due to the crash investigation.