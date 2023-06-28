Amtrak train collides with irrigation truck and derails in Moorpark

Amtrak train partly derails after colliding with truck Amtrak train partly derails after colliding with truck 06:16

An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck while pulling seven cars in Moorpark, causing the train to partly derail and occupants to evacuate.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 11100 W. Block of Los Angeles Avenue, an area surrounded by large farms. The irrigation truck, presumed to be a Ventura County vehicle, was totaled and a Ventura fire representative said the truck driver walked away from the crash and was then transported to a trauma center.

A Ventura County Sheriff's representative said that the driver of the train was also transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Occupants evacuate the Amtrak train after a collision with a water truck KCAL News

There was a fire under one of the train cars and it was quickly extinguished. There were 190 passengers and staff members on the train and seven passengers were treated with minor injuries.

The Amtrak Train 14 Coast Star Light was headed to Seattle, with its next intended stop being Oxnard. All passengers were transported to the Moorpark Senior Center at 799 Moorpark Avenue for family reunification, according to Capt. Dean Worthy, Ventura County Sherriff's Department.

Family and friends wanting to connect with the evacuated passengers may call (805) 465-6650.

This is a developing story.