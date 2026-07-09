American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe brings Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley and more

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament is back in Lake Tahoe this week with a field full of big names from sports, comedy, television and film.

The tournament runs July 8-12 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Which celebrities are playing in the American Century Championship?

This year's field includes Golden State Warriors star and 2023 tournament winner Stephen Curry, along with his brother Seth Curry and dad Dell Curry.

Other sports and entertainment icons expected to play include Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Larry David, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Jason Kelce, Baker Mayfield, Drew Brees, Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Ray Romano.

Pro golf legend Annika Sorenstam is also scheduled to tee off.

When is the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe?

The tournament runs through Sunday, July 12, with practice rounds scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday and Saturday tickets are sold out, according to Visit Lake Tahoe's website. Other ticket options were still listed as available as of Thursday.

Gate hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Parking is not allowed on Lake Parkway, and paid parking is available at nearby casinos and parking lots.

How to watch the American Century Championship

NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock will carry coverage of the American Century Championship from Friday through Sunday.